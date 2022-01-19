State health officials to address COVID-19 trends, omicron variant

Test positive for COVID-19? Here’s how long you need to isolate, according to the CDC. (Photo: Getty Images)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For the first time in two weeks, New Mexico health leaders are expected to address the latest COVID-19 trends in a news conference on Wednesday. KRQE News 13 will live stream coverage of the briefing on this page starting around 1 p.m.

According to the latest report from the state, nearly 39,000 new COVID-19 cases were registered in New Mexico in the seven-day span between January 11 through January 17. Since the start of 2022, the state has set on multiple occasions broken the record for the most new cases reported in a single day. The daily case record now stands at 5,547 cases, reported on Friday, January 13, 2022.

Meanwhile, the state continues to hospitalize hundreds of New Mexicans every day with COVID-19 infections. On Tuesday, the state reported 624 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Amid the rise in COVID cases, the state is launching a new at-home rapid testing program after securing 400,000 tests to distribute. The state is expected to receive over 1-million at-home tests in the coming weeks.

In the next week, the New Mexico Department of Health says home test kits will be distributed to emergency managers across 26 counties to the 79 zip codes with the highest social vulnerability index. Tribal communities will also receive test kits.

Wednesday’s news conference is expected to follow a new format as announced by NMDOH. The department says it is now planning for shorter briefs to take place across 30 minutes every week. The briefings are expected to be comprised of a brief introduction and sharing of any pertinent new COVID-19 related messaging at the beginning of each meeting.