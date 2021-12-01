State health leaders to update New Mexico’s COVID-19 trends

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, a certified medical assistant prepares doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident both seniors and other vulnerable Americans seeking booster shots and parents anticipating approval of initial shots for young children will have easy access. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As Albuquerque health leaders report a continued rise in the number of COVID-19 patients coming into two of the city’s largest hospitals, state health leaders are expected to update the forecast on COVID-19 trends in a news conference this afternoon. KRQE News 13 will live stream coverage of the briefing on this page with coverage starting around 2 p.m.

The briefing will mark the first update from health leaders in two weeks, since before the Thanksgiving holiday. On Tuesday, New Mexico reported 1,132 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths, and 633 people hospitalized with the virus.

In Albuquerque, Presbyterian and the University of New Mexico Hospital reported Tuesday their respective hospitals were 120% and 140% overcapacity. Presbyterian says roughly 28% of their current patient load is in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment, an increase from about 20% in the weeks prior. Of those hospitalized, Presbyterian notes 85% of those patients are not vaccinated.

On the horizon, New Mexico health officials are considering redefining the term “fully vaccinated,” to possibly include a booster shot or a third dose of the vaccine. At a news conference on November 17, 2021, New Mexico Department of Health Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase said it was “under discussion” and the state would likely have more information to discuss at its “next” news conference, which would be Wednesday’s.

As of Tuesday, New Mexico has dolled out 370,082 booster shots, roughly 22.8% of the state’s population that is 18 and older. Wednesday’s news conference is expected to be attended by Dr. David Scrase of NMDOH and the New Mexico Human Services Department, NMDOH State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Ross and Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez Cabinet of the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department.