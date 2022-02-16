NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico state health officials have canceled Wednesday’s COVID-19 trends . According to a news release, the news conference was canceled due to “pressing matters related to the last day of the New Mexico Legislative Session.”

The latest update comes amid a significant downturn in the daily number of new COVID cases reported by the New Mexico Department of Health. On Tuesday, New Mexico reported just 710 new cases and 460 people hospitalized with the virus. New Mexico has seen a decrease in the daily number of new cases nearly every day since a peak around January 28, 2022.

Updated with the latest data points from NMDOH, KRQE News 13’s online COVID-19 tracker shows the last time the state reported around 700 new cases was in mid-December 2021. State data indicates it was early November 2021 when the state more consistently registered daily hospitalizations around 400 to 460 COVID patients.

While several other United States have set an end date for mask mandates, so far, New Mexico has not. At a news conference last Wednesday, NMDOH Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase would not project a specific timeframe on when a mask mandate for the state might be lifted. “The preponderance of evidence I think is very clear that masks work to prevent the spread of disease, and I think when things cool down in the hospital, we’re planning on rescinding the mask order,” Dr. Scrase said.