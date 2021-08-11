State health leaders to provide update on New Mexico’s COVID-19 trends

Registered nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amid continued concern about the summer spike in COVID-19 cases across New Mexico, the state’s top doctors are expected to address the latest trends the virus is taking in a news conference Wednesday afternoon. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference on this page starting around 1 p.m.

The update comes as Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said Tuesday she’s “incredibly concerned” as the CDC reports the U.S. is seeing a 40% national increase in cases linked to the more contagious Delta variant. When asked what it would take to bring the state back to further COVID restrictions, the governor said “everything is on the table.”

“We have two significant tools: vaccines and masks,” Governor Lujan Grisham said at a news conference Tuesday morning, calling the “tools” more productive than the prior method of limiting access to activities statewide. “I think some things you should expect shortly is to have more clarification about mask-wearing in the state of New Mexico.”

The governor also said Tuesday the state is going to “talk about more mandatory vaccine partnerships and the opportunity for mandatory vaccines, more so in state government.” Lujan Grisham declined to reveal any further details about what those decisions she might make, but said “it’s coming.”

As of Tuesday, August 10, the state reported 56.5% or 918,247 New Mexicans are considered fully vaccinated, while 62.7% have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those fully vaccinated, 68,045 people are ages 12 to 17.

New Mexico’s Human Services and acting Department of Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase is expected to make the COVID-19 presentation Wednesday afternoon alongside Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Ross. The state’s health leaders last made a COVID-19 presentation on July 28.