State health department releases COVID-19 video series

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new video series, “From the Frontline,” highlights personal stories of New Mexicans, that range from doctors, nurses and family members, who have experienced the pain and suffering of COVID-19.
“My mother died from COVID-19. She was the state’s sixth fatality and had no known exposure to the disease,” said Carolyn Sandberg from Rio Rancho. She lost her mother to the coronavirus and says she wasn’t able to see her mother when she passed. Sandberg and her husband then contracted COVID-19. Her family’s battle with the illness is featured in a public service announcement released by the state health department.
“We are recovering from the virus but it will be a long time before we recover from the death of my mother and the heartache of not being by her side when she took her last breath,” said Sandberg.
More stories are expected to be released throughout the week. Stories can be seen on the governor’s social media feeds or on the New Mexico Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 page. If you are willing to share your story, email: judy.robinson@state.nm.us
