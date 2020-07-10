News Alert
Heat Advisory Issued: New Mexico to see 100-degree temps through weekend. See maps/forecasts
Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM

State fines Grants mayor $5,000 for holding 4th of July parade

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is fining the mayor of Grants $5,000 for holding Fourth of July parade in violation of the public health order. Mayor Martin Hicks has been loudly voicing his opposition to the governor’s restrictions calling them a violation of constitutional rights. He went ahead with that parade despite a lack of support from city councilors. The letter to Mayor Hicks from the Department of Health says the parade violated the rule against mass gatherings and he can contest the fine in court.

Related Content:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Night Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Night Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss