State fines Grants mayor $5,000 for holding 4th of July parade

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is fining the mayor of Grants $5,000 for holding Fourth of July parade in violation of the public health order. Mayor Martin Hicks has been loudly voicing his opposition to the governor’s restrictions calling them a violation of constitutional rights. He went ahead with that parade despite a lack of support from city councilors. The letter to Mayor Hicks from the Department of Health says the parade violated the rule against mass gatherings and he can contest the fine in court.
