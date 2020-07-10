State fines Grants mayor $5,000 for holding 4th of July parade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - It's the first major drive-in the city's seen in decades. Thursday, people across the metro came to take advantage.

The Balloon Fiesta Park hosted its first COVID-safe series of drive-in movies Thursday evening. Families came to tailgate and enjoy the 1996 classic Space Jam. There were several food trucks on hand to dish out the traditional snacks and some other tasty treats as well.