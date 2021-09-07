State fair livestock show canceled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State fair officials have canceled the junior livestock show. They say the decision comes after discussions with parents and 4H and FFA leadership, along with public health officials.

Officials say the recent uptick of COVID cases combined with a new public health order has made it tough for some families to attend this year. Last month, they announced anyone over 12 will be left out this year if they aren’t vaccinated. Fair officials say they will be issuing full refunds and hope to host the event next year.