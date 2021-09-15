State extends indoor mask requirement

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The indoor mask mandate has been extended. Masks will be required in all indoor settings for all New Mexicans over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status. The governor’s office said the extended mandate is effective through at least October 15. The exception is when eating or drinking.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, masks are required for everyone in school buildings and businesses, houses of worship and other entities may enact stricter requirements at their discretion. On Wednesday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 690 new COVID-related cases and 18 new deaths in the state bringing the totals to 243,085 total cases and 4,649 total deaths.

