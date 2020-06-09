Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

State epidemiologist departs as New Mexico reopens economy

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s top infectious disease expert has left his post. A Health Department spokesperson confirmed state epidemiologist Michael Landen has resigned to take a job with the Virginia Department of Health. Former governor Susana Martinez appointed Landen back in 2012. He led the state in the fight against opioids. Deputy epidemiologist Chad Smelser will lead the Epidemiology and Response Division until a permanent replacement is found.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss