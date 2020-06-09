State epidemiologist departs as New Mexico reopens economy

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s top infectious disease expert has left his post. A Health Department spokesperson confirmed state epidemiologist Michael Landen has resigned to take a job with the Virginia Department of Health. Former governor Susana Martinez appointed Landen back in 2012. He led the state in the fight against opioids. Deputy epidemiologist Chad Smelser will lead the Epidemiology and Response Division until a permanent replacement is found.
