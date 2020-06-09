State epidemiologist departs as New Mexico reopens economy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Grants Collective is a non-profit organization that works with other non-profits and public entities around the state to grow their business by securing federal and other grant funding. Now, they're rebranding themselves.

CEO Terry Brunner discusses why the organization is rebranding and how it better reflects their vision. The Grants Collective is now Pivotal New Mexico and features the tagline, The Point of Impact, which better reflects the organization's vision to support organizations in having the resources needed to improve the social, economic, and educational outlook in the state.