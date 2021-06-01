State Environment Dept. to update Rapid Response Watchlist only on weekdays

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department announced they will only be updating its online rapid response dashboard on weekdays. NMED says with more New Mexicans completing their vaccine series and the number of rapid responses declining, the state decided to provide weekday updates.

“With nearly 40,000 rapid responses conducted to date, the Environment Department and other state agencies are helping businesses stay open and keeping New Mexicans employed and protected,” said NMED Cabinet Secretary James Kenney in a news release. “Now, it’s critical that employers encourage employees to be vaccinated – and state agencies stand ready to connect employers with the resources they need.”

To register online for the vaccine visit, cvvaccine.nmhealth.org or call 1-855-600-3453 and press option 0 to register. For general questions press option 4 for tech support.