State doctor says antibody testing would be key for reopen plans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lots of people are wondering when New Mexico might start easing out of the stay-at-home order, and what that transition could look like.

Dr. David Scrase of the Human Services Department is spearheading the fight against coronavirus for Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. He talked to KRQE News 13 about the issue.

Dr. David Scrase says there are many factors to consider to safely reopen for business, and he says New Mexico is just not there yet.

“For me to think about it, the fundamental principal is that the coronavirus will go away when everyone is immune,” explained Dr. Scrase. “And there’s two ways to be immune: one is to have the virus and survive it, and the other is to get a vaccine.”

Since a vaccine is likely a long way out, Dr. Scrase said more widespread testing for the virus, as well as testing the public for antibodies would be key. Researchers say a finger-prick antibody test that could tell if people were infected and didn’t know it, will provide crucial data on immunity, and more information for states to devise reopening plans.

“As long as not everyone is immune, then we can’t fully protect our community without other resources, and so I think the first step would be substantially more testing,” said Dr. Scrase.

Current COVID-19 testing involves a nasal swab, and is mainly focused on identifying people with acute cases. “As time goes on, we’re gonna be getting into testing people retrospectively, a little drop of blood to see if they have antibodies, so that testing can be done more rapidly,” explained Dr. Scrase.

Dr. Scrase said they’re also looking at the curve of cases in New Mexico, and while the public is doing well to stay home and slow the spread, it’s hard to tell what the other side of the peak will look like until we get there. “The probability of another bump in the curve is directly proportionate to the number of people who aren’t immune,” said Dr. Scrase. “If we have only 10 percent of the population immune in July and start reopening things up, then there would be a 90 percent chance that we could see another uptick, so that’s the tricky part.”

Down the line, employers might expect guidelines for things like no-touch temperature scans for workers when they do return. Although, no-touch thermometers are currently in short supply. “Those aren’t really that available, but you’ll see a lot of those being available on the market I’m sure in the next couple months as manufacturing ramps up,” said Dr. Scrase.

Dr. Scrase said health officials are relying heavily on the FDA for guidance on a reliable antibody test, and it’s unclear when exactly New Mexico will get those tests.

Major League Baseball just announced player’s families and staffers from 27 teams are taking part in a nationwide study of an antibody test to give health experts a better understanding of how the coronavirus has spread undetected.