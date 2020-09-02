State Doctor, CYFD provide update on COVID-19 trends in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With Labor Day around the corner, New Mexico is meeting its reopening targets set by the state. On Wednesday, the state’s top doctor gave an update on COVID-19 data in New Mexico.

One of the main messages was for people to avoid large gatherings for Labor Day, so New Mexico doesn’t see a surge in cases as schools start reopening their classrooms.

“We owe it to our kids to do this right the first time, and we want once we get kids back – to keep them there,” said Dr. David Scrase, Secretary for the Human Services Department. “We don’t want to open-close, open-close, open-close based on minor variations in cases.”

Dr. Scrase said most counties in the state are currently meeting criteria to reopen schools to younger kids in a hybrid model after Labor Day. Luna and Curry County are in the yellow zone, while Hidalgo, Roosevelt, Chaves, Eddy, Quay, and Lea counties are still in the red zone.

Currently, New Mexico is meeting all of its targets when it comes to testing numbers, test positivity rates, and hospital capacity. He said there are constant discussions happening behind-the-scenes to evaluate the state’s reopening status.

Dr. Scrase was joined by the Children Youth and Families Department Secretary, Brian Blalock. Blalock presented data showing a drop in the number of abuse and neglect reports in April and May. He also said New Mexico hasn’t seen the same decrease other states have seen.

Graph presented by CYFD September 2, 2020.

Blalock said they’ll work closely with teachers to make sure families have the resources they need. He said the state has expanded its telehealth services as well.

“There is a growing consensus and concern about a behavioral healthcare crisis that will be following closely on the heels of this pandemic,” said Blalock. “Both because of isolation and because of economic hardship, and just because of the sheer cost of this pandemic through death and through health crisis.

New Mexico resources

Dr. Scrase also urged New Mexicans not to delay other medical care, saying there was a huge drop in state colonoscopies in April and May. He said that’s concerning, especially since colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. and largely preventable through screening.

He mentioned the recent death of actor Chadwick Boseman, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and died this year at the age of 43. “We have now 23 million adults in the United States that are past due for these screenings,” said Dr. Scrase. He said roughly 53,000 Americans die each year from colon cancer.

The Public Education Department Secretary is expected to give a reopening update about schools on Thursday, September 3, at 3 p.m.

It’s unclear how long things like the 14-day quarantine may remain in effect, but Dr. Scrase said health officials are constantly monitoring data as the state gradually lifts restrictions. “Those discussions are now happening every day again, and yes I think you’re going to be seeing soon continual progress in reopening,” said Dr. Scrase.