State doctor addresses in-person learning, kids playing sports

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With COVID-19 cases trending in a good direction, much of the focus lately has been on New Mexico’s children and getting them back into school and playing sports again. It’s a topic KRQE News 13 discussed with the state’s top doctor on Wednesday.

Human Services Secretary, Dr. David Scrase said he understands there are different comfort levels among families. On Wednesday, he shared what his own family is doing. “I’m really reluctant to give anybody else advice,” said Dr. Scrase. “I can say that in our family, we have a son who’s back in in-person school, and we feel good about that, and we feel confident in the precautions that the school is taking.”

Dr. Scrase said the data on children and COVID-19 at this point is encouraging. “I think the recommendation to return to school is based on the fact that by wearing a tight-fitting mask, and strictly enforcing COVID-safe practices, we believe that environment can be safe.”

KRQE News 13 asked the New Mexico Department of Health for more data on the state’s children and COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, there have been 22,915 kids ages 16-and-under who’ve tested positive for COVID in the state. Less than 1% of them required hospitalization.

Health officials say it’s safe to assume there were even more mild cases that the state doesn’t know about if a child was asymptomatic and did not get tested. Given the current data on COVID-19 and children, KRQE News 13 also asked Dr. Scrase about youth sports.

“I think the construct is the school-based COVID-safe practices that have been set up, become this sort of organizational structure to reduce risk,” said Dr. Scrase. “And I agree with the governor that having sports be subsidiary to that broader school district-wide effort to control the spread and ensure masking, and distancing, and all the COVID-safe practices – is a safer way to proceed, than having sports just running independently from in-person school.”

He said he’s encouraged that vaccine manufacturers are now in the early stages of testing on younger people. Since children make up roughly 15-20% of New Mexico’s population, Dr. Scrase said it is still possible to reach herd immunity in the state if more adults get vaccinated.

If Johnson & Johnson is granted FDA approval soon, single-dose vaccines could speed things up. According to the state’s public vaccine dashboard, far in New Mexico, more than 338,000 people have had at least one shot.