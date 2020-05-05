State discussing options for next school year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – When students go back to school in the fall, things may look different. Human Services Doctor David Scrase says he’s been in talks with education officials on how to make the school year safe.

That may include alternating days or classrooms, a combination of distance and in-person learning, or reduced classroom size. No decision has been made but Dr. Scrase says canceling school for a year isn’t an option.

Dr. Scrase says we can expect to live in a COVID-19 positive world until a vaccine is discovered and most people get it. That, he says, could be a year.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources