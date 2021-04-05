State discusses Phase 2 of COVID vaccination plan

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday, Matt Bieber the communications director for the New Mexico Department of Health, talked about Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan. During the extended interview, some of the topics include were counties with fewer registrants, how the state is moving away from event codes, Johnson and Johnson supply and herd immunity.

Starting April 5, all New Mexicans 16 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. NMDOH reports it will continue to prioritize vaccine invitation for Phase 1A, New Mexicans 75 and older, and New Mexicans 60 and older with a chronic condition. NMDOH has moved into the final distribution phase because providers in some parts of the state are no longer able to fill appointments within Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C.