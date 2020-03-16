State dept. offers hotline for seniors who are unable to access groceries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) -The state is offering help to New Mexico seniors. The Aging and Long Term Services Department says if you’re a senior or a disabled adult who cannot access groceries to call the number 1-800-432-2080.
All you have to do is leave a message and the department will get back to you. This comes as many New Mexicans have been raiding stores for toilet paper, hand sanitizer and more.
