State, city officials now encouraging public to wear cloth face covers or masks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The conversation surrounding face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic is shifting.

New Mexico state officials and the City of Albuquerque are now encouraging members of the general public to cover their face when out and about with a cloth face mask.

This comes as the mayors of Los Angeles and New York City already encouraged all its residents to cover their faces while out in public. The CDC is also expected to change it’s view on the issue soon.

According to the CDC, as much as 25% of people carrying the Coronavirus do not show symptoms.

If the general public wears cloth masks, it could help mitigate the spread of the virus by keeping those “silent spreaders” from unknowingly spreading the virus or doing more damage.

“In no way is this intended to change what we’ve always said. This type of face covering is not going to protect you from necessarily from getting any kind of infection. It’s to assume you are the one infected,” said Dr. Mark DiMenna, with CABQ, during a press conference on Friday.

Members of the public can use homemade cloth face masks or even a scarf but they are urged not to use N95 masks which are needed by healthcare professionals.

During a press conference on Friday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the mask does not prevent people from getting the virus. It also does not replace the need for social distancing or hand washing.

People said the change in the recommendation is good. “Given current circumstances, I don’t think it’s a bad idea. They still don’t know how contagious it is,” said Robyn Sanchez, an Albuquerque resident.

“Yeah, I’ll probably start wearing my mask in the stores just because of that. But out here, I think we’re safe,” said Judy Miller, an Albuquerque resident.

There are already a number of people making cloth masks at home and a number of tutorials on how to do so online.

It’s important to clean whatever cloth is being used to cover a face in hot water before using it.

