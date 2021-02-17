State cabinet secretaries to provide webinar update on COVID-19 and vaccine

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Department of Health Secretary-Designate Dr. Tracie Collins and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase will provide a COVID-19 webinar update at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17. KRQE News 13 will stream the update live on this page.

During a news conference on Feb. 10, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials discussed New Mexico’s progress against COVID-19. Officials reported that COVID-19 cases have been trending downward in the state as well as the state’s overall test positivity rate.

Last week, the New Mexico Department of Health announced an updated COVID-19 map that showed four New Mexico counties were at the green level while 15 were in the yellow level. Union, Catron, Sierra, and Harding counties are in the green level while Bernalillo, Cibola, Sandoval, Los Alamos, Santa Fe, Taos, Colfax, Mora, San Miguel, Guadalupe, Quay, Curry, Grant, Dona Ana, Valencia counties met a positivity rate below 5% in each county and are now operating at the Yellow Level.

This week, 61,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are headed to New Mexico.