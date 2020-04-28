State asks judge to dismiss Legacy Church case

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is asking a federal judge to dismiss the case after an Albuquerque mega-church sued over the public health order that bans group gatherings. Legacy Church filed a lawsuit two weeks ago.
The church argues it should be able to operate at 20% capacity like retailers instead of being forced to live-stream church services but the state says the order is neutral and it’s not targeting churches.
In a motion to dismiss the case, the state says exercising constitutional rights does not justify saying quote, ‘significantly jeopardizing statewide public health.’ A hearing is scheduled for later this week.
