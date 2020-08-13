State asking for federal help to pay unemployed New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As talks about a coronavirus relief package have stalled in Congress, the state announced Wednesday that it would ask the federal government for help paying unemployed workers.

“Politics don’t matter in a crisis; my focus and our state’s focus has been and will continue to be delivering resources to New Mexicans in need,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham in a news release Wednesday. “I maintain that a Congressional aid package is needed to bolster unemployment funds for New Mexicans, but we will take every opportunity to help families and workers throughout this pandemic.”

The Department of Workforce Solutions submitted a request to FEMA for funding that would provide $300 per week to unemployed New Mexicans for each $100 the state puts up.

The department says that request in line with guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor. However, Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley has said it’s unclear when the federal funds might be available or how recipients will be chosen.

