State announces temporary closure of schools after winter break

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health and the Public Education Department announced Friday that schools will be temporarily closed after winter break. The goal behind the closure is to minimize what may be a post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to a news release, no in-person learning will be permitted during the weeks of January 4 and January 11, 2021. Also, schools operating under the hybrid model will not be allowed to return to school until January 18, 2021. The release also states that those operating in small-group instruction remotely may begin welcoming their 5:1 groups of K-3 and Special Education students back to school beginning January 18, 2021.

Surveillance testing will be required for 10% of onsite staff for at least two weeks prior to offering in-person student services. “Our goal remains unchanged: to save lives and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Today’s actions will help us achieve that goal – and ultimately, help schools and students return to in-person learning more quickly,” said DOH Acting Cabinet Secretary Billy Jimenez in a news release.

