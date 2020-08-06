State amends quarantine requirements for urgent medical, family needs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a revised executive order Thursday morning about quarantine requirements. In the newly revised order, the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine does not apply to New Mexico residents who have left the state to obtain medical care. It also will not apply to New Mexico residents who have left the state for less than 24 hours for parenting responsibilities.

The revised executive order now includes the following new exceptions:

The mandatory self-quarantine does not apply to New Mexico residents who have left the state to obtain medical care.

The mandatory self-quarantine does not apply to New Mexico residents who have left the state for less than 24 hours for matters attendant to parenting responsibilities.

The mandatory self-quarantine, as before, does not apply to:

Persons employed by airlines

Persons performing public safety or public health functions

Military personnel and their dependents

Federal employees

Persons employed by a federal agency or national defense contractor

Emergency first responders and health care workers

Persons arriving in the state pursuant to a court order

Persons who are employed or contracted by an essential business, as defined in the state’s operative emergency public health order, who are traveling into New Mexico to conduct business activities

All other requirements of the state’s emergency Public Health Order still apply to those exempt from the revised executive order. This means that wearing a face-covering in public at all times is still mandatory. Non-compliant individuals of the Public Health Order are subject to involuntary quarantine by the New Mexico Department of Health under the Public Health Emergency Response Act.