State amends capacity requirements for essential retail businesses

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday, the state amended the current Public Health Order, increasing capacity inside essential retail spaces. This change applies to grocery stores and certain large big-box retailers that generate a percentage of their revenue from consumable food and drink products.

In accordance with the state’s graduated Red-to-Green system of measuring the risk of viral spread in specific counties, the changes establish that essential retail spaces:

May operate at 50% of maximum occupancy at the Green Level

May operate at 33% of maximum occupancy at the Yellow Level

May operate at 25% of maximum occupancy at the Red Level

The state says this change results from the cold weather that is gripping most of New Mexico. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said, “that with colder weather here, we want to ensure that people aren’t gathering in lines for an unsafe length of time, especially in communities where there are fewer retail options for essential needs.”

Previously, essential retail spaces could operate with either a limit on maximum occupancy or a specific number of customers at one time, whichever was smaller. The change eliminates the latter provision.

Essential retail spaces, as defined in the emergency public health order, include: grocery stores, supermarkets, food banks, farmer’s markets and vendors who sell food, convenience stores, and other businesses that generate more than one-third of their revenue from the sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, pet food, animal feed or supplies, fresh meats, fish, and poultry, and any other consumable food and drink products; automobile repair facilities, bike repair facilities, and retailers who generate the majority of their revenue from the sale of automobile or bike repair products; hardware stores; laundromats; and dry cleaner services.

The state encourages essential retailers to adopt designated hours for senior citizens or otherwise high-risk populations, and reminds New Mexicans to limit outings and the number of people who travel on those outings for instance, shopping for groceries can be done by one household member, rather than an entire family.

The amended emergency public health order is effective Wednesday, December 16.