State agencies join forces to locate, engage students

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state announced Friday a new collaboration between three state agencies and local school districts to track down students who have dropped off school rosters or are chronically absent from remote classes. The new initiative is a joint venture between the Public Education Department, CYFD, and Indian Affairs departments to identify, locate, contact, and intervene to get students back attending school.

Officials say, once the agencies have identified the missing students, the PED and CYFD will contact families to determine if their students are enrolled in private school, being home-schooled, or need an intervention to return them to the classroom. They say more than 13,000 students are being home-schooled this fall, which is about 5,000 more than last year.