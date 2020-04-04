State agencies collaborate to protect, feed, and educate children, support families

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico state agencies announced expanded plans for coordination during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Agencies involved are the Public Education Department, CYFD, Early Childhood Education and Care Department, Indian Affairs Department, and the Higher Education Department. The goal of these collaborative efforts is to ensure that children in New Mexico are protected, fed, and educated and that families are supported, during the crisis.

“We know that numbers don’t begin to tell the story of how this crisis has hurt New Mexicans,” said ECECD Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky. “And just as individuals and communities across New Mexico are helping their neighbors in new and inspiring ways, state agencies are teaming up to deliver better-coordinated, better-targeted, and more effective supports to our fellow New Mexicans.”

In addition to closing public schools, PED is maintaining social distancing at meal pick-up sites and distributing guidance to school districts and charter schools regarding student privacy to ensure child safety during online learning. CYFD is also taking advantage of phone and video technology to “over-visit” with youth in care in order to identify, address, and meet their needs.

