Staff from local school sends music video to students to keep spirits up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque school is encouraging its students to stay patient during COVID-19.

Faculty and staff from the Great Academy Charter School created a music video for its students. They simply wanted to let the kids know they’re thinking about them and to be happy.

