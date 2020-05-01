Staff at Hobbs High School throw sendoff parade for principal

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A local high school principal got a heartwarming send-off from his staff and students. The staff at Hobbs High School organized a Friday morning parade in honor of principal Zeke Kaney who has recently promoted to operations director for the district.

The event was full of honks and cheers as well as lots of gifts and even the occasional water fight. The parade was also in part a tribute to the district’s nutritional service workers, in honor of ‘Lunch Hero Day.’ They have cooked and distributed more than 250,000 meals in the six weeks since school shut down.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources