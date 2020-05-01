Staff at Gallup elementary school thank students, families

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – How do teachers say thanks and I miss you to students and their families when school is closed? The teachers and staff at Del Norte Elementary School in Gallup put together this montage. It reads in part:

“We the staff at Del Norte Elementary School miss our students and families. Thank you to our families for supporting our students, taking up the role of teacher.”

