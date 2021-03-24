Spring break travel is the biggest boost for Sunport during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While a lot of people are still conflicted about going on vacation these days, the Albuquerque International Sunport is seeing the highest number of travelers passing through since the pandemic started. This, despite warnings against travel from health officials to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Right now, it’s spring break for Albuquerque Public School families while University of New Mexico students were off last week. Travelers at the Sunport on Wednesday said they’ve been getting antsy to getaway.

“We’ve been stuck inside for so long and everyone wants to see the world again and see family,” Zandi Ashley of Albuquerque said. “I’m happy we’re able to travel. I don’t necessarily think it’s the safest yet but if we need to go somewhere I’m glad we can.”

Sunport Spokesperson Jonathan Small said Friday, March 19 saw the most fliers since the pandemic began, with 9,300 passengers going in and out of the airport. Over the past week, there was an average of about 7,800 travelers a day. That’s still down about 43% from spring break levels before the pandemic, but it’s the sharpest increase the Sunport has seen over the past year.

“For about six months previous to March, our numbers have leveled out between 70 and 75 down so it’s very encouraging to see things picking back up now that covid cases are dropping and more people are getting vaccinated,” Small stated.

The positive trend for the Sunport comes as officials are warning of a potential spike in COVID cases nationally as a result of spring break travel. CBS News reported an uptick in American tourists in Mexico over the past couple of months, plus big crowds without masks at South Padre Island in Texas.

The CDC is still urging Americans, including people who have already been vaccinated to delay travel for now. The CDC says those who do travel should get vaccinated first, if possible, get COVID tested before and after the trip, and continue COVID-safe practices.

TSA reported screening a million and a half travelers at U.S. airports on Sunday, the most in a year.