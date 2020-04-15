Live Now
Sports Systems offering free bike tune-ups for essential workers

Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local business wants to keep the wheels turning, literally, for first responders and other essential workers during the health crisis. The owner of Sports Systems in Albuquerque is offering free bike tune-ups for all first responders. That includes firefighters, police officers and hospital workers. Owner Duane Kinsley says he hopes time on the bike will give these important workers a break from the stress of their jobs.

“Firemen, policemen, especially hospital workers, you know for them, working a bunch of 12-hour shifts, and they want a little release, get out and ride their bike, the bike’s essential. So we want to really, today, so we want to do that service, tune-up, whatever they need, free of charge,” said Kinsley.

It gets better. Sports Sytems is also offering the free bike tune-up for grocery store and other essential workers who need their bikes to get to and from work. You do have to call 505-837-9400 ahead to make an appointment.

