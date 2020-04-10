1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Thursday briefing Governor and state officials provide an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico

Sporting goods store turns donated ski goggles into PPE for first responders

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local sporting good store, closed during the pandemic, is joining a movement to help first responders with ski goggles.

Sports Systems is part of the Goggles for Docs Program, donating goggles to first responders. They have donated about 100 pairs of goggles ot police, fire, and hospital workers.

If you buy goggles to donate, they will match your donation with a new pair of goggles. “They need eye protection, everyone sees them with masks on, and there’s three ways a virus can get in: your nose, your mouth, and your eyes, and a lot of these people are working around sick COVID people without eye protection, so this is critical,” says Duane Kinsley, Owner of Sports Systems.

Sports Systems is also collecting and distributing used goggles. Information on how to clean your goggles for donation is available on the company’s website. You can also give them a call at 505-837-9400.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞