Sporting goods store turns donated ski goggles into PPE for first responders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local sporting good store, closed during the pandemic, is joining a movement to help first responders with ski goggles.

Sports Systems is part of the Goggles for Docs Program, donating goggles to first responders. They have donated about 100 pairs of goggles ot police, fire, and hospital workers.

If you buy goggles to donate, they will match your donation with a new pair of goggles. “They need eye protection, everyone sees them with masks on, and there’s three ways a virus can get in: your nose, your mouth, and your eyes, and a lot of these people are working around sick COVID people without eye protection, so this is critical,” says Duane Kinsley, Owner of Sports Systems.

Sports Systems is also collecting and distributing used goggles. Information on how to clean your goggles for donation is available on the company’s website. You can also give them a call at 505-837-9400.

