Spokesman: New Mexico pausing administration of J&J vaccine

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A state agency spokesman said Tuesday that New Mexico is pausing administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in response to a federal recommendation stemming from reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

Story continues below

Matt Bieber of the New Mexico Department of Health told The Associated Press in an email that the state is pausing administration and said officials will release more information “soon.”

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said the federal government was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES