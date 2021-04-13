Spokesman: New Mexico pausing administration of J&J vaccine

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A state agency spokesman said Tuesday that New Mexico is pausing administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in response to a federal recommendation stemming from reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

Matt Bieber of the New Mexico Department of Health told The Associated Press in an email that the state is pausing administration and said officials will release more information “soon.”

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said the federal government was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.