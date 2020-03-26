Live Now
Spin Scooters still up, running with extra preventative measures

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community-shared scooters you see around Albuquerque are still up and running during the coronavirus outbreak.

Spin, the company behind the scooters, says it’s taking extra steps to keep people protected that includes increasing the frequency of disinfecting the scooters. All employees are required to wear gloves when handling the scooters.

The company says riders can help keep themselves safe as well by wiping down the handlebars before and after use, washing hands before and after a ride and wearing gloves.

