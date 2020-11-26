Southeast New Mexico stores allowed to reopen after COVID-19 closures

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Health Department ordered the Albertsons stores in Roswell, Carlsbad, and Hobbs to close for two weeks but now, they’re back open. This is because of the Health Department’s new deal to try to keep stores from closing, even if they have COVID cases.

“I’m just really glad that this was resolved before Thanksgiving I’m really thankful for that,” said State Representative Cathrynn Brown.

Albertsons in Roswell and Carlsbad were allowed to reopen Wednesday morning. Each store was cleaned and sanitized, all employees had negative COVID-19 tests and they completed training under the new deal with the Health Department.

“Oh yes, it is good, I’m glad they opened it because it’s closer to us, because we live in Dexter, by the time we go all the way to Walmart, it’s kind of far, and to have a bigger line, forget it,” said shopper Pala Rodriguez.

Shoppers said when these stores closed it just made lines at stores that were still open longer.

One shopper even said lines were long at the Albertsons on 2nd. Shoppers were thrilled that stores are reopening and to have the opportunity to get their last-minute supplies for Thanksgiving.

“I just appreciate really everybody who cooperated and if anything we might have learned something from this because the protocols that are now being put in place at the Albertsons store. These are things that probably could have been developed before a closure announcement,” said Brown.

The Albertsons in Hobbs were allowed to reopen Tuesday. The Sam’s Club in Roswell is the only grocery store still closed in southeast New Mexico.