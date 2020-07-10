Southeast New Mexico feels differently about mandatory masks

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – State health officials say southeast New Mexico has the highest rate of infection compared with other parts of the state. And the governor says she’s stepping up enforcement of mandatory masks, as cases rise throughout New Mexico.

Some people in Roswell don’t think they should be forced to wear a mask. “I think it’s plain stupid, I don’t agree with it,” said Gerard Gonzales.

Residents all over Southeast New Mexico agree that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s health order mandating masks in public is idiotic and that they have no plans on following it.

“Feels like a power reach, straight up power reach. Like only her words matter, what about my words,” said Gonzales.

Gonzales says he feels the governor is using her health orders to hold over our head and only will allow things to open if we cooperate with her orders. He said just because he chooses not to wear a mask, it should not give her the right to close restaurants back down. Others we spoke with said even though they don’t want to wear a mask, they will just so all of the businesses can remain open.

“I’m 100% for the economy and whatever keeps stores open will work best for me,” said Jadon Anderson said he only wears masks when a business requires you to wear one. Only because he doesn’t want to get any fines or get the business in trouble.

“Personally I wouldn’t do it. I wouldn’t wear it if I didn’t have to but if they make me I’m gonna do it instead of the $100 fine for sure,” said Anderson.

Most people News 13 spoke with today said the same thing. They are only wearing masks because the business requires one, not because of the governor’s order.