Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

South Valley Pride Day celebration postponed until August

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:
south valley pride_1556495426474.jpg.jpg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The South Valley Pride Day celebration has been pushed back. The annual community celebration is now scheduled for August 30.

“It’s my top priority to secure the health and safety of the South Valley community, especially during this public health crisis,” says District 2 County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada in a press release. “To ensure we accomplish this, we have made to decision to postpone the event to a later date.”

County officials say they needed to postpone the even to keep the public safe during the pandemic but even with the later date, they say they’ll need to see where things are this summer to see if it can go forward.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video