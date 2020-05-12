South Valley Pride Day celebration postponed until August

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The South Valley Pride Day celebration has been pushed back. The annual community celebration is now scheduled for August 30.

“It’s my top priority to secure the health and safety of the South Valley community, especially during this public health crisis,” says District 2 County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada in a press release. “To ensure we accomplish this, we have made to decision to postpone the event to a later date.”

County officials say they needed to postpone the even to keep the public safe during the pandemic but even with the later date, they say they’ll need to see where things are this summer to see if it can go forward.

