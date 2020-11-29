South valley COVID-19 testing site opens

Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday was the first of two COVID-19 testing days for the south valley. Presbyterian Healthcare and the state hosted the test site for south valley residents at the Las Estancias Center in the movie theater parking lot.

Bernalillo County says the south valley has the most coronavirus cases in the county, so it’s important to increase testing in the area. The county says it will hold another testing day on Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Preference will be given to anyone showing symptoms but the testing is available for anyone.

