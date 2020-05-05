Some say they’re seeing fewer people wearing face masks, state agrees

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the potential end to New Mexico’s stay-at-home order coming May 15, state officials are saying now is a critical time to keep up with health precautions like social distancing and wearing masks.

At a press conference Tuesday, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham expressed that she is seeing too many New Mexicans not wearing masks or not social distancing enough. People in the community are also noticing some people are getting too relaxed.

“I notice a lot of people aren’t wearing masks now, where if you would have been here a week ago, there would have been a lot more masks,” said Wes, in Albuquerque.

“And I think it’s just natural to relax a little bit. It gets kind of old and you know it becomes make-believe but it’s really not,” said Emily, in Albuquerque.

“People are slacking a bit on the etiquette of mask-wearing and it just seems a shame,” said Bill Tondeau in Albuquerque.

While people are noticing fewer people wearing masks, they are still seeing people following social distancing guidelines, especially in outdoor areas like parks.

“I still think people are standing, maybe not six feet, but at a distance away. I think it’s a little scary still, so they’re not getting too close,” said Wendy Bedy, in Albuquerque.

People are also noticing more traffic on the road compared to when the stay-at-home order first went into effect. Some call the easing up of wearing masks, concerning.

“If we don’t wear those masks and we don’t take those precautions, we’re basically throwing away this huge economic disaster that’s paying for trying to beat the virus,” Tondeau said.

According to Unicast, a company using cell phone data to grade counties and countries on social distancing, New Mexico’s social distancing has been pretty consistent. The state has fluctuated between a D grade and a C grade for social distancing since the stay-at-home order was put in place.

Even though the state’s stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 15, state officials have made it clear that health precautions like social distancing and wearing masks will still be around for a while.

