Some retailers asking customers to limit size of their group

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stores that are open are limited to 75 customers or 25 percent of capacity whichever number is lesser. KRQE News 13 wondered if they are limiting the number of people per household allowed inside, like Costco which is now only allowing one person per household to shop.

Staff with Costco off of Renaissance Boulevard in Albuquerque said the new policy is in an effort to follow the state’s 75 customers or fewer guidelines and to hopefully serve more families while doing so. The new Costco policy had mixed reviews from customers especially when it comes to families taking their children to go shopping with them.

“It creates more problems bringing your kids,” said Wayne Might. “Number one kids don’t have to wear masks, they’re more likely to spread the disease to older people. Yeah, I don’t think they should bring them.”

“There’s no one else to watch them when I go to stores,” said Maria Lopez. “I prefer not to because of what’s going on, but I just take my precautions with them and I have to take them when I have them.”

Staff with Costco said they wouldn’t necessarily turn people away if they had their children with them. But said they would have to abide by the new policy moving forward. They also said they are offering customers for staff to shop for them, as they wait outside if they only need 10 items or less.

Sam’s Club, just across the street from Costco, had lines circling the building. Customers said they had to wait in line for nearly an hour to get in. Staff at Sam’s Club said they allow more than one person per household to come in while following the state’s guidelines, but encourage customers to bring the fewest number of people per family necessary to shop.

KRQE News 13 spoke with staff from Smith’s, Albertsons, and Sprouts in Albuquerque who said they are not limiting how many family members can come into the store together.

Health officials in the state have encouraged families to send one person to shop for the household to try and limit how many people are out and about.