Some New Mexico tribal casinos reopen to the public

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some of New Mexico’s tribal casinos are reopening despite the governor urging them not to according to the Santa Fe New Mexican. Isleta Casino in Albuquerque, Ohkay Hotel Casino in Ohkay Owingeh, and Taos Mountain Casino in Taos all have reopened to the public.
The casinos are taking coronavirus-related precautions. The state cannot prohibit tribal casinos from reopening since they are controlled by sovereign nations.
