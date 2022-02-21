ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been five days since the governor lifted the statewide mask mandate, and while many took their masks off immediately, others are choosing to keep them on with some saying the pandemic is far from over and they will continue to take precautions, including wearing their masks.

“It’s a comfort thing and it’s a just in case thing and at my age, I didn’t want to take any chances,” said shopper, Gary Stephens.

“We don’t know who’s vaxed, we don’t know who’s not vaccinated. It seems that this new version is really contagious,” said Marie Stout.

Despite the mandate being lifted, businesses, including Home Depot, Costco, Starbucks, and Albertsons all say the mask requirement is still in place for their employees. They say while it’s not a requirement for guests, masks are still encouraged.

After more than two years of masking, some people say they’re still a little hesitant to go out in public without one. One woman said she still carries hers around and assesses her surroundings to determine whether she’s comfortable enough to go mask-free.

“I feel like I’m normal again. The world has gotten back to the way it should be,” said Linda Hambly.

Many people say they do feel more comfortable with employees wearing masks, but think should be given the option to go with or without them.

The people KRQE News 13 spoke with who are still wearing masks say they’ll give it at least another week and if case counts remain low, then they’ll be more comfortable ditching the mask.

Face coverings are still mandated in high-risk settings such as nursing homes and hospitals.