Some lawmakers call on governor to reopen New Mexico by May 21

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some Republican state lawmakers are calling on the governor to reopen the entire state by Thursday, May 21. Senator Greg Baca who represents parts of Bernalillo and Valencia Counties is leading the charge.

Baca says the effects of COVID-19 has not risen to the levels initially thought by experts and is calling for a “common sense approach”. He says the latest health order requiring many businesses to stay closed and most others to operate at only 25% capacity along with the budget shortfall will have a disastrous effect on the economy.

Baca says if this continues, the damage will be irreversible. At this point, the next phase of reopening is set for June 1.

The governor’s Press Secretary Nora Sackett responded by saying “my only comment is that this is a public health crisis, a worldwide pandemic, and I see not mention of conferring with medical or scientific experts in the Senator’s letter”.

