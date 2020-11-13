Some immediate openings at COVID-19 testing locations booking up; locals frustrated

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As COVID-19 cases soar, more people have been exposed and need to get tested. That is causing a huge backlog at testing sites, making it harder for people to find immediate openings in the metro.

When Stephanie Cassady’s husband started to feel sick, he wanted to get tested for the coronavirus, but he would have to wait for that test. “He was able to schedule a few days out at Expo New Mexico,” said Cassady.

The majority of Albuquerque’s testing locations listed on the Department of Health’s website require people to make an appointment. For most places, they’re booked the day-of and the next day. When KRQE News 13 made calls to check for openings, some said they were booked through the weekend. So when Cassady started coming down with symptoms, she immediately started her search to see what’s available, but still came up short.

“The calendar only went out three or four days and if you clicked to schedule it, it said, all further appointments are booked,” said Cassady.

So for people like Cassady who aren’t lucky in finding same-day testing appointments available, they’re essentially left with three options: schedule an appointment which could be a day or two away, drive to a site outside the city or go to a clinic that doesn’t require an appointment but you might end up waiting a long time outside in the cold. She went with that third option, waiting for more than three hours.

“A lot of people in the line were talking about the same issues of not being able to find testing or if they did, they had to wait,” said Cassady.

KRQE News 13 found a large crowd outside a clinic on Zuni. Cassady said people who need to get tested should do their research by calling ahead and hope there’s an opening if appointments are required.

“I would book it right away before you start feeling really bad because it does take days to get appointments or hours waiting in line in the cold if you’re not feeling well if you don’t do that,” said Cassady.

A Department of Health spokesperson said the state is working to expand COVID testing locations and reminds people if they start having symptoms or have been exposed to a positive person, to self-isolate.