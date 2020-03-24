Some essential businesses remain open during stay at home order

1  of  2
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some people are still working because they are providing essential services. But how you do business with them, will likely change. There are very few stores and businesses still open but there are places you can go to for necessities, like most local home improvement stores.

Lowe’s has been posting videos to its Youtube page, encouraging people stuck at home to work on projects including fun projects to do with the kids. Lowe’s stores are still open but they’ve adjusted their hours. Home Depot stores are also open with modified hours.

Contractors are also in the clear to keep working. The city’s Planning Department says they will still except permits, through a dropbox at their Plaza Del
Sol office but are asking if you can submit permits online to do so.

They are also continuing construction inspections and code enforcement inspections.

“So if somebody has a new hot water heater that they had a contractor install we will still be making sure that we’re inspecting those new hot water heaters to ensure that those folks have hot water,” said Brennon Williams the director of the Planning Department.

If you need to visit the MVD, they are also open but you have to make an appointment that you can easily do online. The locations across the state only have three people in their offices at a time, and most locations are booked up until the first week of April.

Now although the deadline to get your REAL ID has been extended, a spokesperson for the MVD says they have not made any other extensions for other services, which means if your license is expiring, you still need to take care of that.

Other essential businesses include hospitals, medial cannabis shops and pharmacies and banks. We know many banks are also making appointments if you need to meet one on one with a banker.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

