Some businesses ordered to stay closed, even in ‘green’ level counties

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – While some businesses have been given the okay to open now that more counties are in the yellow phase, others are still waiting. Close-contact recreational facilities like concert venues, movie theaters, bars, and bowling alleys have to stay closed even if counties enter the green phase. Some of the businesses in this category are coming up on a year of being closed. They say they are frustrated with the state’s colored-coded framework.

About a year into the pandemic and some New Mexico businesses are still closed until further notice. Steve Mackie, who owns Ten Pins Bowling Alley in Rio Rancho says they were able to open for about two months in October but have been closed since they were re-categorized as a close-contact recreational facility in the county-by-county framework.

“Our bowling center, just one of 33, we were down almost $900,000 in revenue from 2019 to 2020…my staff in just one bowling center lost about a quarter of a million dollars in wages,” Mackie said.

Now they’re trying to get by with their faith and some funding. “This current grant that we’ve got and then another one that I’ve applied for, that is I’m quite hopeful for. That will get us a couple more months and then we really need the second PPE to come through,” said Mackie.

Meanwhile, Flix Brewhouse says it’s in constant negotiations with its landlord and utility companies to stay afloat. “In our Albuquerque location, we employed about 150 people. Those people have gone on to other jobs. So, we need to figure out a way to rehire staff, we need to retrain them, we need to update them on protocols related to safety,” said Matthew Baizer, Chief Operations Officer at Flix Brewhouse.

As for when these businesses can open, a spokesperson for the governor’s office says that can happen when we get to a possible ‘green plus’ phase, better than the green level benchmarks. When viral transmission has been reduced enough that more risk can be introduced and when that day comes, these businesses hope customers will too.

The spokesperson for the governor says close contact recreational facilities pose a significantly higher risk of virus transmission. Businesses say that’s unfair when people can still go indoor rock climbing or watch a movie on a plane.

KRQE News 13 spoke to the Albuquerque Press Club Thursday night, a private club classified as a bar. They sent the following statement:

The lockdown has been very difficult for the Albuquerque Press Club. We closed down voluntarily two days before the State mandated lock down in March of 2020 out of an abundance of caution for our members and staff. We, like most businesses, expected it to be a short shutdown while every establishment could put in proper safety measures and as a community we made sure that hospitals were not overwhelmed. As the year went on, we have watched each new press conference with hope that we would be given some sort of clue as to when or how we could re-open. As a social club, we are not a traditional bar, although we provide that service for our members and bona-fide guests. Unfortunately, since we do not serve food or qualify as a distillery or brewery with a customer area, we have been excluded from any categories that were able to open in any capacity. This has been perplexing for us because we have a very large outdoor seating capacity, took the steps to make sure all tables were properly socially distanced and put into place policies that meant we could comply with all health and safety measures required by the public health order. Since social clubs are not specifically mentioned in any of the public health orders, we reached out to the state for clarification and confirmed that social clubs are not allowed to open. And it seems that even when Bernalillo county reaches the “Green” level, we may still not be able to open. We had to lay off our employees and rely on our board of directors to carry out duties around the club. Even though we are closed, bills do not stop coming in. Insurance payments still need to be paid. Property taxes still need to be paid. Maintenance for our historic property, the 117 year old Whittlesey House, needs to continue. Long story short, we cannot survive another 6 months of this, let alone another year and we may lose our building, which for those of us who love our clubhouse, is a devastating prospect. Albuquerque Press Club Board President, Laura Dunagan

The following is the full statement from the governor’s office: