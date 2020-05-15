Some businesses forced to grapple with extended closures

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While some businesses gear up to reopen, others are grappling with what to do next after Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced not all businesses would be able to open up come Saturday.

Indoor malls, gyms, and salons are among some of the businesses that have to stay closed. Restaurants also must stick to curb-side and delivery only.

With no certain date of re-opening set, many said they are in limbo. “72 hours before this is supposed to expire we’re told, ‘oh, well now we’re changing the way we’re looking at things’ and it was just kind of unfortunate,” Joe Garcia, vice president of Weck’s, said.

Garcia and president of Weck’s, Art Kaplan, said on Tuesday, they were one of about 500 restaurants in the state on a Zoom call with the governor’s office. There, Kaplan and Garcia said they laid out their 70-plus page plan on how to host customers safely.

Some of the measures include no waiting in the lobby, 50% capacity, sanitizing tables between customers, personal protective equipment for employees, and distance between customers. After presenting the plan on Tuesday, they got the news they didn’t want to hear on Wednesday.

“More than anything, disbelief. If this isn’t what we needed, then we’re looking for answers on why. We don’t feel like we’ve been kept in the loop,” Garcia said.

While recognizing his business can financially withstand the pandemic more than others, Kaplan said the restaurant lost about $525,000 in April and spent another $250,000 getting ready to open again. This included upping food production and buying over $10,000 worth of sanitizer.

He wants to open his restaurants at 50% capacity. “Many of us just can’t function, can’t pay our bills even at 25% occupancy. Can’t pay our bills doing to go and delivery,” he said. “Economically, none of us can go on much longer. Restaurants across the state are closing.”

Gyms and salons are also among the businesses that can’t open until further notice. Earlier in the week, Orange Theory Fitness sent members an email saying they would be ready to open, with restrictions in place, on May 18. After the governor’s announcement, the gym sent a follow-up email saying it will have to stay closed.

Owners of Town’s Hair Shop, Bree Barela, and Brittany Moreno, said they were preparing to welcome customers back in. They were cleaning the shop and scheduling a few clients at a time over extended hours to ensure social distancing when they opened. The owners called the extended closure ‘daunting.’

In a press conference on Wednesday, the governor said these types of businesses had to remain closed since they involve a lot of person-to-person contact over an extended period of time. The governor said it will look at re-opening these businesses in early June but noted that could only happen if the state shows progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses are skeptical their closures won’t get extended again. “We don’t have a whole lot of confidence that come June first or the first of June the rules won’t change again and that’s not a good feeling, especially when I have 400 employees that depend on us,” Garcia said.

