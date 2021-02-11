Some Albuquerque restaurants welcoming back customers to indoor dining

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Restaurant owners are celebrating Thursday after they were given the green light to offer indoor dining at 25% capacity and while it’s a small victory, opening up immediately isn’t easy. However, some restaurants were ready to go Thursday morning. The manager of Marisco’s says they’d heard rumors weeks ago that this could happen, and they started forming a plan right away.

“About a month ago we had the seating arrangements, we started staffing accordingly and just kind of ramping up hiring a little bit,” said Hector Hernandez, the general manager of Marisco’s Altamar.

When they were forced to close their doors back in November, Hernandez says they decided to keep their tent on the patio even though it was cold outside. He says their customers haven’t let their chilly weather get in the way of dining at their establishment, but offering indoor dining again is a big victory and they already had customers this afternoon.

Cheese and Coffee near Rio Grande and Central were also able to make a quick transition because they’ve maintained most of their staff throughout the closures. “Everyone here just works together to get everything done, to make sure it’s good and safe for everybody,” said Jan Barringer the owner of Cheese and Coffee.

Barringer says they’re gearing up for a very busy Valentine’s Day. They say they’re already completely booked for indoor dining. She says they can have about 24 customers in their dining room at a time while meeting the capacity requirements. Marisco’s says they can have about 50 people in their dining room. Both restaurants intend to keep their patios open moving forward.