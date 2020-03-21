Some Albuquerque Public School meal sites consolidated

More than 85,000 meals were served to Albuquerque Public School students during the first week of statewide school closures because of the coronavirus.
The grab-and-go meals included breakfast and lunch. They were handed out at 88 APS schools. Starting Monday, some of those meal pickup locations will be consolidated and nine schools altogether will stop serving the meals.
