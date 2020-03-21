Some Albuquerque Public School meal sites consolidated

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

More than 85,000 meals were served to Albuquerque Public School students during the first week of statewide school closures because of the coronavirus.

The grab-and-go meals included breakfast and lunch. They were handed out at 88 APS schools. Starting Monday, some of those meal pickup locations will be consolidated and nine schools altogether will stop serving the meals.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞