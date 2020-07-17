Solid Waste employee tests positive for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is temporarily shutting down one of its trash drop-off sites after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to city officials, the employee is self-quarantined and does not have contact with the public while on the job. Other employees have been sent home as a precaution.

To manage the staff shortage, Montessa Park Convenience Center will be closed Sunday, July 19 through Tuesday, July 21. The Eagle Rock and Don Reservoir Convenience Centers will remain open.

