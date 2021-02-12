Socorro Co. returns to red, restaurants forced to close again

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – While restaurants in Bernalillo County can once again offer indoor dining at a 25-percent capacity, one of the smaller counties are back in the red level restrictions and are being forced to close their dining rooms again. Thomas Jackson, the owner of Jackson Ranch Steakhouse in Socorro says when he found out two weeks ago that he could reopen his dining room, he was thrilled.

“We advertised last week that we were hiring again, the last two weeks have been crazy. We’ve just been trying to keep up, ordering a ton of food just to keep up with the demand,” said Johnson. All that excitement was short-lived though, Wednesday Socorro County returned to the Red Level after seeing an increase in their test positivity rate.

Jackson says it’s tough to run a restaurant when you don’t know how long they’ll be allowed to remain open. This week before receiving the news that he’d have to close indoor dining, he says he ordered thousands of dollars worth of food to prepare for Valentine’s Day weekend.

According to the Department of Health, Socorro County is supposed to begin operating at that Red Level by Saturday, but Jackson says customers with reservations for this weekend will not be turned away. “We’re honoring all of our reservations for Valentine’s Day, so if you have a reservation, I’m going to honor it and I’m going to keep taking them,” said Thomas.

Right now, Socorro County is at a 6.26-positivity rate, just over the 5-percent rate needed. KRQE News 13 reached out to the Governor’s Office for their response, they say the state’s priority is the health and safety of New Mexicans, which is why the county-by-county framework is in place.

Earlier this week, Senator Joshua Sanchez, who represents Socorro County filed legislation to allow businesses to operate at a minimum of 50-percent of their occupancy limit during a public health order.